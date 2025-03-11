Otu Embarks On Three-Weeks Annual Leave

Share

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Edet Otu has informed the State Legislative Assembly that he will be commencing his annual leave from March 11 to April 8, 2025.

The Chief Press Secretary of the governor, Nsa Gill, made this known in a letter dated March 10, 2025, and personally signed by the Governor and sent to the Speaker, Elvert Ayambem.

“I wish to inform you of my intention to proceed on a three-week annual leave, commencing from Tuesday, March 11, to Tuesday, April 8, 2025. During this period, I will be unavailable to attend to my official duties.

“In accordance with constitutional requirements, I am required to notify the House of Assembly of my intention to proceed on annual leave.

“I have made the necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth operation of government business during my absence.

“The Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon.. Dr. Peter Odey will act on my behalf and make decisions as necessary.

“Thank you for your usual cooperation and understanding. Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem,” the letter read.

The Cross River State House of Assembly has read and accepted the communication accordingly.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

