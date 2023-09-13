New Telegraph

September 13, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Otu Disbands Committee On Illegal Mining

Cross River State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu, has directed the immediate disbandment of the Committee on Illegal Mining in the state.

This directive is sequel to the appointment into office of a substantive Commissioner for Mineral Resources in the state.

The Ministry has the mandate to oversee all issues relating to minerals exploration, exploitation, and all other sundry matters relating to mining and its regulation.

Members of the defunct committee are advised to hand over all government property in their possession to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government immediately.

The Governor thanked members of the defunct Committee on Illegal Mining for their services to the state and wished them well in their future endeavours.

