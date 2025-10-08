Otu Describes Uyo–Odukpani Road As Economic Emergency, Urges FG Intervention

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has called on the Federal Government to urgently intervene in the rehabilitation of the Uyo–Odukpani Road, describing its deplorable condition as an “economic emergency.”

Otu lamented that the road’s poor state is hampering trade, industrial operations, and inter-regional connectivity across the South-South region.

The governor made the appeal while receiving members of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Works, led by the Chairman of the House Committee on Works, Akin Alabi, during a courtesy visit at the Government House, Calabar. The governor was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Peter Odey.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for initiating the ongoing Calabar–Lagos Coastal Highway project, a landmark initiative aimed at opening up the South-South corridor Otu stressed that the Uyo–Odukpani Road remains a vital federal artery linking Cross River to Akwa Ibom and beyond.

“The condition of the Uyo–Odukpani Road is deeply worrisome,” Otu said. “This is a major federal highway that connects our state to the rest of the South-South and beyond. Its present state affects not only human movement but also our economy. Trucks from Lafarge Cement Company and other industries struggle daily to move goods out of the state. This situation has become a national emergency and demands urgent federal attention.”

Otu reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government and all relevant stakeholders to improve infrastructure and drive economic growth. “Cross River will remain a willing partner to all stakeholders committed to improving the living standards of our people. We are ready to collaborate in finding lasting solutions to our infrastructural challenges,” he said.

Hon. Alabi, speaking during the visit, described the road as “one of the worst” he had encountered and emphasized its significance as a gateway linking Cross River to the South-South and other regions of Nigeria. He revealed that the National Assembly would soon convene a public hearing on the project to ensure transparency and accountability, involving the Ministry of Works, contractors, Cross River State officials, the media, and civil society organizations.

“This project has suffered from confusion for too long,” Alabi said, referring to the termination of the initial contract with a U.S. firm, its re-award to Sermatec, and the change of scope from asphalt to concrete pavement. “We are determined to find a lasting solution. The legislature will play its role to ensure this road is fixed.”

Also present at the meeting were Senator Rufai Hanga, Deputy Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works; Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, representing Cross River South Senatorial District; and other members of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Works.