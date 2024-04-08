Otu Decries Wilful Vandalism Of Electricity Equipment

Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu has expressed worry about the level of vandalism of electricity equipment in the state, just as he urged the people to take ownership of infrastructural assets located in their communities. Specifically, Otu voiced his concern following conclusion of an electrification assessment tour of the Northern Senatorial District of the state.

He said: “What we have observed on the ground is profoundly troubling and, to be frank, immensely disappointing. “The extent of vandalism is staggering, leaving virtually nothing in its wake. “The damage inflicted is so extensive that it will undoubtedly incur substantial costs for the state to rectify. It is not just a matter of repairing equipment.

“It is about rebuilding trust and ensuring the sustainability of our electricity infrastructure for future generations.” Recall that the assessment exercise was aimed at evaluating the status of electrification across the Northern Senatorial Zone.