Otu Debunks Taking Fresh Loans Since Inception

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has debunked taking nor signing any fresh loan, both domestic and foreign, since the inception of his administration on May 29, 2023 till date. The governor’s reaction follows the worrisome figures presented on the spreadsheet of the Debt Management Office (DMO) and posted on their website. Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Nsa Gill, Otu wondered how the Debt Management Office arrived at N220.2billion as the domestic debt profile of Cross River State as of December 2023, up from N204.04 billion posted for the state as of June 30th, 2023.

The difference in the figures, subtracting N204billion from N220.2billion is the purported N16.2billion reported as a fresh domestic loan allegedly obtained by Governor Bassey Otu administration. “This is not true.” “There’s no record in the annals of the State government that suggests that fresh borrowing was undertaken; since the inception of the present administration till date; both domestic and foreign debt.” “We challenge any person, including the DMO, who has evidence of any fresh loan taken under the administration of Governor Bassey Otu to make that Public,” the Governor’s Spokesman said. He noted that Fresh loans take processes including seeking legislative approvals. “The governor has not signed nor taken in a fresh loan on behalf of the state.”