Otu Congratulates Tinubu On His Victory, Hails Judiciary

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Out, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), describing it as a triumph of the people’s will.

Otu said the judgment reinforces the overwhelming mandate Nigerians gave to the President at the 2023 general election and validates the judiciary as an impartial arbiter in electoral and other disputes.

“President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s victory at the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal reinforces the overwhelming vote of confidence by Nigerians on February 25, 2023,” a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, quoted the governor as saying.

“This judgement, hopefully, should bring an end to further proceedings by the other political parties and their candidates and make a demand of them to support your administration in resetting the economic and political trajectory of our great country.”