Otu Congratulates Tinubu On Court Victory, Hails Judiciary

Governor Bassey Otu has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), describing it as a triumph of the people’s will.

Otu noted that the judgment by the PEPC reinforces the overwhelming mandate Nigerians gave to the President at the 2023 general elections and validates the judiciary as an impartial arbiter in electoral and other disputes.

“President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Court reinforces the overwhelming vote of confidence by Nigerians on February 25, 2023,” a statement by his chief press secretary, Emmanuel Ogbeche, quoted the governor as saying.

“This judgment, hopefully, should bring an end to further proceedings by the other political parties and their candidates and make a demand of them to support your administration in resetting the economic and political trajectory of our great country.

“Also, Your Excellency, 100 days of your being in office has been marked by courage to take the much-needed tough decisions, demonstrates resilience and commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It is my expectation, and that of the Government and People of Cross River State, that you will continue to deliver on the mandate of our great party, the APC, in providing the much-needed democratic dividend for all Nigerians.

“I assure you of my administration’s continued support and deeply appreciate your endearing love for Cross River State and look forward to its sustenance,” the governor said.