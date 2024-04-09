Otu congratulates Muslims, urges peace

Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu, has urged Muslims in the state and in the country, to exhibit the true spirit of peace and love in their daily dealings with men of all faith, saying Islam as a religion of peace frowns on violence in whatever guise.

The governor who congratulated the Muslim Ummah on the success of this year’s Ramadan, urged them to inculcate the lessons learnt during the Ramadan fast to bring about positive impacts on their neighbours and the larger society.

In his Eid-el-Fitri message released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Linus Obogo, Governor Otu said: “I celebrate with the Muslim Ummah, as the Almighty Allah, by His grace, has seen us through the Holy month of Ramadan.”

The governor noted that “having abided strictly by the injunctions of Almighty Allah by self-denial through fasting and prayers and by offering Zakat to the less-privileged.

“I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters not to forget the lessons learnt from the spirit of piety, act of alms-giving, as well as compassion and love for mankind.

“As you celebrate, may I enjoin the faithful to continue to make supplications to Allah to heal our land of all ills and to favour us with peace and progress.

“For us in Cross River, we remain grateful to Almighty Allah for the peace, unity and stability in the state.”