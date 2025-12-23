Otu Committed To Promoting Culture, Tourism For Economic Growth – Odey

The Deputy Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, has reaffirmed the commitment of Governor Bassey Edet Otu’s administration to promoting culture and tourism as key drivers of economic growth in the state.

Odey made the declaration on Monday while officially flagging off the Ogoja Carnival 2025 at the Ogoja Council Secretariat, representing Governor Otu at the event.

Describing the carnival, themed “Traces of Time,” as a strategic platform for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Cross River North Senatorial District, the deputy governor said the event also serves as a vehicle for unlocking economic opportunities for residents.

He noted that the carnival aligns with the Otu-led administration’s vision of leveraging tourism and cultural preservation to stimulate sustainable development, stressing that the governor remains resolute in deploying the sector as a catalyst for economic expansion.

Rt. Hon. Odey commended the organisers for sustaining the Ogoja Carnival over the years and urged residents to actively participate in the celebrations while maintaining peace and order throughout the festivities.

He assured the people of the state government’s continued support for initiatives that promote grassroots development and cultural sustainability.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS) Governing Council, Ntufam Fidelis Ugbo, applauded the state government for its unwavering support for cultural events, noting that such initiatives foster social cohesion and economic development.

The colourful ceremony featured vibrant parades by competing cultural bands from Obudu, Bekwarra, Ogoja, Yala, and Obanliku Local Government Areas, alongside performances by non-competing bands, drawing large crowds and showcasing the region’s cultural diversity.