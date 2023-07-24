Otu Charges State Judiciary On Cooperation, Fairness

The Cross River State Governor, Senator (Prince) Bassey Otu has charged the state’s judiciary on cooperation and fairness in dispensing justice.

Otu made the call when he received the state Chief Judge of the state, Justice Akon Ikpeme, who led other members of the inner bench on a courtesy visit to him.

He maintained that the appeal has become imperative in order to build a completely new relationship and continuous synergy among the various arms of government.

“We have too many issues to grapple with and I believe that if we are working together, we are working to deliver the state.

“Moving forward, I want to appeal that we should all work together to see how we give Cross River State a chance to grow.”

“We are working to make sure that our people benefit, not just from dividends of democracy, but that of responsibilities as leaders,” the governor said.

Otu, who had earlier directed that official cars of senior judges that have lasted for a couple of years be immediately replaced, assured that before the end of the week, the directive will be fully implemented.

He also promised that issues of office accommodation and incidentals for the judiciary will be attended to as certain official documents need not be taken outside for any reason.

“We want to make sure that we return back to the old judiciary that we used to know and this we cannot achieve without you also giving us the support.

“No society can function without justice. You remain the passion of the common man and last hope, and I am happy that in Cross River State and to some extent, we have been able to abide by the dictates of our constitution,” Otu stressed.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Akon Ikpeme, used the occasion to congratulate Governor Otu on his well-deserved victory at the polls and subsequent assumption of office.

