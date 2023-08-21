Otu Charges Rep Member To Sustain Synergy With Grassroots For Rapid Dev

The Governor of Cross River State, Prince Bassey Otu has charged a member representing the Ikom/Boki federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Victor Abang to sustain his relationship with the grassroots for societal development.

Speaking during Abang’s celebration to appreciate his constituency for giving him their votes, Otu urged him to keep in touch with His constituency in order to sustain their confidence.

The governor was happy to see Abang returning to celebrate with his constituency barely two months after he won the House of Representatives election and asked him to keep the tempo going.

Otu, who was represented by his deputy, Peter Odey, said the large turn out to the event showed the love and confidence the people have for him at a time when others inaugurated at the same time were still trying to find their feet.

“It is clear that with what Hon Abang has done today, he has a clear vision of what he seeks to achieve for the people of Ikom/Boki Federal Constituency, and that synergy should be sustained because God has a hand in his election

“Those of you who followed the course of his emergence as the candidate of our party the APC can recall that the primary election was very tough such that he voluntarily stepped down first saying he was willing to sacrifice himself for peace to reign in his constituency and that night while we were discussing with then Governor, Senator Ben Ayade I suggested that the man who stepped down first should be given the ticket which means he means well for the state and his people and Ayade bought the idea and that was how the next day, Abang emerged as our candidate.

“His election is divine and nobody can fight what God himself has ordained. Therefore I call on those in court to come out of court and join hands with him to work for the people,” he said.