Otu Charges New State Judges To Restore Faith In Judiciary

Governor Bassey Otu has called on judges in the state to restore faith in the judiciary, noting that the reason for the separation of powers was to the excesses of each arm of government and”not for opposition or conflict.”

Otu said this while swearing in three newly appointed High Court Judges in the state on Monday.

Those appointed as Judges include: Hon. Justice Ama Edet Ekpo; Hon. Justice Theresa Ansa Agom and Hon. Justice Jarlath Ogar Agim.

Otu re-echoed public criticism of the judiciary thus: “Meanwhile, as they are sworn in today as members of the full bench at a time the judiciary nationwide is under unbridled public criticism; a lot of judicial expertise is expected from them.

“While the debate on the veracity or otherwise of the public claims rages on, the undisputed fact remains that the judiciary needs to re-invent itself through self-cleansing procedure. The National Judicial Council of Nigeria (NJCN) should not relent in banging the gavel on erring judicial officers.

“The three judges sworn in today must therefore live above board to rekindle the faith and trust of the common man in the judiciary,” the Governor states.

He further states that, “The current symbiotic relationship between the Executive, Legislature, and the Judiciary in the State is therefore worthy of commendation; as it has facilitated the seamless movement of the machinery of government.

“The resultant effect is the accelerated growth and development of the State. May I therefore sue for more of this cooperation for the good of the State.”

“The three judges so elevated today are carefully chosen among the legal luminaries in the State Judiciary. They are therefore found to be an embodiment of hard work, sincerity, integrity and with a firm knowledge and understanding of the law.”

Furthermore, the Governor charged the Judiciary to assist the society in the decongestion of Correctional Centres through the effective use of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) option.

Earlier, in her remarks, the State Chief Judge, Justice Akon Ikpeme, advised the newly elevated judges to discharge their duties with the fear of God and in accordance with the rule of the law.

“You are coming into an arena that requires integrity, impartiality, and efficiency. I charge you to give judgment with fairness and according to the Rule of Law.

“As you take your oath this afternoon, don’t just recite it as anything, listen to the wordings of the oath and keep to it,” Justice Ikpeme charged the new judges.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Rt. Hon. Peter Odey, the Deputy Governor, Speaker Elvert Ayambem, members of the State Executive Council, elder statesmen, members of the traditional council, and the clergy.