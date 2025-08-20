Otu Begins Solar Electrification Of 10,000 Homes In Cross River

Cross River State Governor, Sen. Bassey Edet Otu, has launched an ambitious electrification project to power ten thousand (10,000) homes across the state using Solar Home Systems.

According to the Special Adviser on Public Affairs to Governor Otu, the initiative, which kicked off in Calabar South, Akpabuyo, Abi, and Ogoja local government areas, is already recording remarkable progress, with installations rapidly taking shape across the communities.

A release in Calabar on Wednesday noted that Local Government Chairmen of the benefiting areas have lauded Governor Otu for what they described as intentional and people-centred leadership, commending his consistent efforts to place the welfare of Cross Riverians at the core of governance.

He said: “The Director General of the Cross River State Electrification Agency (CRSEA), Mr. Francis Ekpo, also expressed satisfaction with the pace of work and professionalism in the distribution of the solar systems.

He assured that every LGA in the state will be covered, explaining that subsequent phases will extend the installations until all local governments are reached.

“Residents of the four pilot LGAs have welcomed the development with excitement, describing it as a life-changing intervention. They praised the governor for prioritising basic needs such as electricity and pledged their continued support for his administration beyond 2027.

“The project is a collaboration between the Cross River State Government and the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abuja, with ASolar handling the installations.

“It is expected to improve access to clean, affordable, and reliable energy while boosting economic activities, education, and overall quality of life for rural households.”