Otu Backs State Creation, Women Inclusion, State Police

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has expressed strong support for the creation of new states, increased inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in governance, and the establishment of state police as key priorities in the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking through his deputy, Peter Odey, at the South-South Zonal Public Hearing on the Constitution Review in Calabar, Otu described the exercise as both timely and historic. He emphasized the need for a constitutional framework that reflects the nation’s evolving political, social, and economic realities.

“This exercise resonates strongly with the hopes and aspirations of our people. Our desire is a more inclusive, just, and effective framework of governance,” the governor said.

Otu stressed that sovereignty rests with the people, noting that the constitution must evolve to meet contemporary needs and expectations. He called on lawmakers to prioritize the voices and interests of citizens in the amendment process.

The public hearing, held at the Metropolitan Hotel, was organized by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution. It was chaired by the Leader of the Zone B Committee and Chief Whip of the House, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

Chinda assured participants that all contributions would be accurately conveyed to the National Assembly. “We are your servants. We are not here to speak for you, but with you,” he said, adding that the zonal approach was aimed at making governance more participatory.

He outlined 13 key areas under review, including electoral and judicial reforms, devolution of powers, fiscal federalism, traditional institutions, security and policing, and the creation of states and local governments.

Quoting the late constitutional law scholar Prof. Ben Nwabueze, Chinda underscored the role of the constitution in limiting the powers of government. He also presented a compendium of proposed bills to guide discussions.

Ahead of the hearing, the House delegation paid a courtesy visit to the Cross River State Government, where Deputy Governor Odey, on behalf of Governor Otu, welcomed the lawmakers and pledged full support for the exercise.

Following presentations from stakeholders across Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Rivers States—covering issues from state creation and local government autonomy to minority inclusion—Hon. Godwin Offiono, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, praised the state’s hospitality.

“The warmth of the people and the high level of organization confirm that bringing this critical national assignment to Calabar was the right decision,” Offiono said.

The session was attended by representatives of civil society, traditional institutions, religious groups, professional bodies, and other stakeholders, all seeking to shape reforms that could redefine Nigeria’s constitutional and governance structure.