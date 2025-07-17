Otu Appoints Bassey As Substantive Vice Chancellor Of UNICROSS

In a move aimed at strengthening academic leadership at the University of Cross River State (UNICROSS), Governor Bassey Edet Otu has approved the appointment of Professor Francisca Bassey as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the institution.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, follows the recommendation of the university’s Governing Council after what government sources described as “a rigorous, merit-based, and transparent selection process” involving top academic candidates from within and outside the state.

Professor Bassey, a distinguished scholar and seasoned administrator, becomes the first woman to assume the role since the institution attained full university status. Her emergence has been widely hailed as a significant milestone for gender representation and academic renewal in Cross River State.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh, said the governor’s decision reflects his administration’s commitment to meritocracy, inclusivity, and the empowerment of competent Cross Riverians in key leadership roles.

“Her appointment reflects the Governor’s belief that leadership in higher education must be driven by competence, integrity, and vision,” the statement read.

Governor Otu congratulated Professor Bassey on her elevation and urged her to provide bold, transformative leadership that would consolidate past gains and reposition UNICROSS as a centre of academic excellence, research, and innovation.

“You are stepping into a role that demands courage, creativity, and character,” Otu said in a message to the new Vice Chancellor. “The future of our university system must be anchored on global standards, and I have every confidence that you will lead with distinction.”

An alumna of the University of Calabar, Professor Bassey brings over three decades of experience in teaching, research, and academic administration. She has served in various capacities including Head of Department, Dean, and Deputy Vice Chancellor. Her scholarly work spans numerous peer-reviewed publications and policy engagements, particularly in the social sciences.

Her appointment comes at a critical time for UNICROSS as it seeks to expand academic programmes, develop infrastructure, and deepen partnerships with industry and research institutions.

Education stakeholders across the state have welcomed the development, describing her emergence as timely and inspirational.

In her response, Professor Bassey pledged to work collaboratively with staff, students, alumni, and government stakeholders to elevate the university’s profile and reaffirm its role in driving human capital development in Cross River and beyond.

The state government has assured the new Vice Chancellor of its full support, reiterating that education remains a cornerstone of Governor Otu’s “People First” governance agenda.