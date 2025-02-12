Otu Applauds Tinubu’s Commitment To Polytechnic Reforms

Share

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has commended President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s polytechnic education system, emphasizing that the calibre of individuals appointed to lead these institutions reflects the government’s seriousness about meaningful reform.

Speaking on Monday while hosting the Senator Barnabas Gemade-led Committee of Chairmen of Governing Councils of Federal Polytechnics of Nigeria, Otu, represented by his Deputy, Peter Odey, expressed optimism that the reforms would enhance technical education and equip Nigerian youths with essential skills for national development.

He said: “I want to commend Mr. President for recognizing the importance of the polytechnic system and for being intentional about its development. The appointments he has made show his commitment to turning things around.

“We hope this new direction will ensure that sufficient funding is provided to upgrade facilities and equip students with the technical skills they need”.

Otu also reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to technical education and skills development, aligning with the Federal Government’s broader vision for polytechnic reforms across Nigeria.

Share

Please follow and like us: