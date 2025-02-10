Otu Announces Plans For Ward Devt C’ttees To Strengthen Grassroots Devt

Share

As part of efforts to deepen grassroots development, Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has announced the government’s plan to establish Ward Development Committees across all 196 wards in the State.

This initiative, according to the governor aims to ensure that government projects and policies effectively reach the grassroots, with oversight from local government legislators to enhance transparency and accountability.

Speaking at an event where official vehicles were distributed to leaders of the local government legislature of all the 18 Local Government Councils, Governor Otu reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening local governance.

He emphasized that the ward development committees would serve as direct channels for implementing and monitoring development initiatives and promoting fairness in appointments and representation.

“The local government is the closest to the people, and for democracy to be effective, we must strengthen its structures. These committees will bridge the gap between the people and government, ensuring that every ward receives the attention it deserves,” he added.

He also urged local government leaders to maximize the resources provided to them, stressing that with greater support comes greater responsibility.

In response, the Leader of Obudu local government legislature, Hon. Eneji Sam Ashibi, who also doubles as the leader of the leaders in the 18 council areas, expressed appreciation for the governor’s initiative as well as the car gift to the leaders of local councils, affirming their commitment to ensuring that the benefits of governance reach the grassroots.

With this move, the Cross River State government reinforces its commitment to inclusive and sustainable development, ensuring that every community has a voice in governance and access to essential services.

