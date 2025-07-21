Otu Aligns With States Creation, Women Inclusion, State Police, At Constitution Review Hearing

Cross River State Governor Bassey Otu has advocated for the creation of new states, greater inclusion of women and persons with disabilities in governance, and the establishment of state police as part of ongoing efforts to amend the 1999 Constitution.

Speaking through his deputy, Peter Odey, at the South-South Zonal Public Hearing on the Constitution Review held at the Metropolitan Hotel in Calabar, Governor Otu said the exercise was both timely and historic.

“This exercise resonates strongly with the hope and aspiration of our people. Our desire is a more inclusive, just and effective framework of governance,” he stated.

He reminded the audience that sovereignty rests with the people and described the review process as a reaffirmation of the social contract between government and citizens. “The constitution must evolve with time.

Any document that governs over two hundred million people must reflect contemporary needs and expectations,” Otu said.

The governor urged the lawmakers to place the voices and interests of the people at the center of the amendment process, stressing that governance must be inclusive and people-focused.

The hearing was organized by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, with the leader of the Zone B Committee and Chief Whip of the House, Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda, presiding.