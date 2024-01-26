Otto, Other Experts To Hold Global Sustainability Summit In UK

The Clean Cyclers in collaboration with Sustainability Unscripted and other sustainability partners is set to host the 3rd Edition of the Global Sustainability Summit which is aimed at raising awareness, fostering multidisciplinary collaboration, addressing global challenges with local solutions and championing social equity.

The summit the group said will be at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, United Kingdom and will be taking place on March 28 – 29, 2024.

In a statement on Friday via electronic mail, the organizer and founder of Clean Cyclers, Canon Otto said the programme is for inclusivity, to prioritize climate action and environmental stewardship and to identify policy pathways for sustainable development.

With the theme, ‘Advancing Sustainability, a Journey Towards a greener future’, the summit Otto said will serve as a platform for leading visionaries, experts, innovators and change-makers in various global corporations, organisations and government agencies to brainstorm and strategize on the necessary adoption of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

The topic the group hinted stands as a clarion call to action adding that it embodies “the assertion that our current trajectory of resource consumption and environmental degradation is unsustainable”.

The organizer further noted that the summit will feature a panel session where issues bordering on the urgency of climate action, circular economy, renewable energy revolution, sustainable cities, biodiversity conservation, green finance, sustainable agriculture and climate justice will be deliberated.

The summit the group disclosed will also honour and celebrate companies, governments, organizations and individuals that are taking practical scenarios in exemplifying and fortifying their commitment to sustainability, encompassing both the realization and actualization of short-term objectives and long-term goals.

The statement stated “The concept of sustainability encompasses a wide spectrum of practices, policies and innovations aimed at mitigating climate change, conserving biodiversity, protecting natural resources and promoting social equity.

“The theme “Advancing Sustainability reflects our inherent ability to learn, adapt and innovate. It calls for a fundamental shift in our collective mindset – from a short-term exploitative approach to a long-term regenerative one.

“It is through these remarkable endeavours that we have come to recognize the urgency and potential of embracing sustainability as a guiding principle in all aspects of human endeavours.

“Throughout this event, we will explore diverse perspectives, share knowledge and collaborate to shape actionable solutions that will drive meaningful change and accelerate our progress towards a sustainable future.

“This two-day physical event at the House of Parliament in London will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and actionable solutions. The statement read.