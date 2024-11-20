Otto, AbdulRazaq, Others Campaign For Responsible Mining, Ethical Practices In Africa

Share

A group of Environmentalists have sought the adoption of responsible mining and ethical practices, which can serve as a catalyst for sustainable development in Africa.

The experts said that it is in a bid to safeguard host communities and protect vulnerable populations from the ongoing mining activities in the country.

This was a decision reached during an advocacy dialogue during the inaugural ‘Mining for the Future Forum’ organized by the Africa-Middle East Critical Minerals Forum held at the prestigious Cambridge University, United Kingdom.

The advocacy had the theme “Ethical and Responsible Mining, a path to sustainable development.

In a statement issued on Wednesday via electronic mail, Ambassador Otto Canon, who spoke at the event, noted that the forum addressed critical issues, including safeguarding local communities, embedding sustainability into resource management and protecting vulnerable populations.

He emphasized that the concept of responsible and ethical mining practice emerges as a solution which is essential in promoting practices that ensure environmental stewardship, social equity and economic benefits while minimizing harm.

The statement reads: “Responsible mining is not merely an ethical obligation but a strategic imperative for sustainable development.”

“By adopting ethical practices, mining companies can mitigate environmental harm, foster social inclusivity and ensure economic resilience.”

“The challenge lies in aligning diverse interests to create a mining industry that truly serves as a catalyst for sustainable progress.”

“For the mining sector to thrive in this 21st century, a commitment to responsibility, sustainability and ethics must guide its future trajectory.”

The forum brought together global leaders including the First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of Nigeria’s Governors’ Spouses Forum, Ambassador Professor Olufolake AbdulRazaq, environmental advocate and global diplomat, Ambassador Otto Canon FRSA and other policymakers who also explored the balance between mining, sustainability and ethical practices.

