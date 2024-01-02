Otti’s wife welcomes first baby of 2024

The wife of Abia governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, yesterday welcomed the first baby of the year 2024 at Okpulor Ukwu Primary Health Center, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Otti presented gift items to the baby during her goodwill visit to the health centre.

NAN also reports that the first baby of the year, Baby Chiziterem Jethro Ikechukwu, a boy, weighed 2.5 kilogrammes. He was born at 12:02 am to the family of Mr and Mrs Ikechukwu Albert of Mbubo community, Isiala Ngwa North LGA.

Speaking during the visit, Otti described the birth of a child as a special occasion that calls for celebration and thanksgiving to God. She added that the birth of a child brings good fortune, saying that it was not by chance but a product of God’s divine will.