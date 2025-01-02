Otti’s Wife Congratulates First Baby

Share

The wife of the Abia State Governor, Mrs Priscilla Otti, yesterday welcomed the first baby of 2025 at the Aba South Ward Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a baby boy, Chiudo Favour, was born to Mrs Comfort Favour at exactly 12:08 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weigh ing 3.5 kilogrammes.

Otti also welcomed three other babies born at the facility between 12:10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Otti presented gifts, including post-natal care products, nutritional supplies, and cash gifts, to Chiudo and the other babies born on New Year’s Day.

She expressed her joy calling the birth of a baby a miracle and a wonderful testimony. Otti emphasised that the baby’s birth at a Primary Healthcare Centre demonstrated the success of the government’s healthcare interventions.

“I am really happy that this is happening at a Primary Healthcare Centre because our goal is to reduce maternal mortality, which is very important.

“The government is determined to ensure that all maternal and child mortality indices will be reduced in Abia.” She urged the mother of the newborn to prioritise good nutrition and practice exclusive breastfeeding for the health of her baby.

Otti also prayed for the child’s future success and hoped he would be a blessing to both his family and society. The Chairman of Aba South Local Government Area, Mr Obilor Anyanwu, also stated that the birth of the first baby of the year symbolised the blessings of 2025.

