Otti’s Second Tenure Is Assured, No Stumbling Block – Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has said that as far as the 2027 Abia State Governorship Election is concerned, he sees no stumbling block to Governor Alex Otti’s second term bid, considering his good works across the State.

Abaribe, Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District in the National Assembly and Chairman of South East Senators Forum, said that even though he is of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), governance and building Abia is beyond party politics.

Speaking after a meeting with Otti, Abaribe said he came to encourage the Governor, who has done so well and wanted to make sure that he continues to inspire him to do much more for the people of Abia.

“Let me say this, I come from Aba; he has done tremendously well in Infrastructure, the whole infrastructure in Aba. I have driven around, I have seen everything.

“All I want to do is to continue to encourage him to continue on the path that he has chosen.

“We also agreed that we are going to come around to commission some of the projects that he has done in and around my Senatorial Zone.

“I think Second Tenure is still very far away but I do not see any stumbling block on the way if we go by what he has done at this point.”

Abaribe said that he and the Governor spent quite a lot of time discussing issues of governance in the State and what they at the National Assembly could do to help the Governor achieve more for the State.

He also said that both of them discussed matters concerning the South East, including President Tinubu’s proposed tax reforms, which he said he will relate to his colleagues when he gets back to Abuja and see how it will help the South East.

