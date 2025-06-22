Otti’s Reforms Cut Across All Sectors Of Abia Economy – Uzoagbara

Share

Geoffrey Uzoagbara, Esq, is the chairman of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ACCIMA). In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he commends Governor Alex Otti for his development strides in the state, particularly the ongoing infrastructural upgrade of Aba, the commercial nerve-centre of South-East and for the Five Star Enyimba Hotel, abandoned 46 years ago which will soon be completed and made functional

What is your take on the transformative policies of Governor Alex Otti?

Abia has never had it so good until the emergence of Governor Otti as the Governor. Abia State has not had it so good than in the last one year of His Excellency. ACCIMA has never had it like this before in terms of our relationship with the government. Something has changed for good in terms of exposure and infrastructure in Aba since the inception of the Otti administration

The Governor’s reforms which cut across all sectors of our economy, ranging from infrastructural development, construction and rehabilitation of roads, security and the rest, ease of doing business, power, development of industrial parks, remodeling major markets, educational and healthcare, and host of others confirm that Abia State and indeed Aba is an investment destination.

Is there anything ACCIMA has to do in terms of joining hands with the Governor in the ongoing transformation of Aba which you talked about?

Like we have always said we will like to be included in the state’s business programmes and policymaking processes. This will allow ACCIMA to make informed contributions that will benefit both the state’s economy and the private sector.

We commend Governor Alex Otti for his initiatives aimed at revitalizing Abia’s business environment and wish to appeal to him to ensure that the Aba Trade Fair ground gets a permanent site similar to those in Lagos, Kaduna and elsewhere.

As the clock ticks for the 2025 edition of Aba International Trade Fair, what can you say were the gains of the one you had in 2024?

The fair was an opportunity for us to bring experts who will guide our entrepreneurs on how to leverage technology and a host of emerging opportunities in the global enterprise ecosystem to build businesses that would outlive the founders as we see in other parts of the world.

I am glad to report we largely succeeded in that regard as major players in the local and international business ecosystem participated in the 2024 Aba International Trade Fair.

I am glad to inform you that Honda Motors, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Roxette’s Motors, Inner Galaxy Steel Company, Erojim Automated Shoe and Garment Factory, Masters Group, NEPAL Energy and several other big, medium and small scale manufacturing, servicing and retail establishments, were live at the Aba International Trade Fair to display their products including locally manufactured vehicles, oil and gas products, metal fabrications, food and consumables, shoes, fabrics and other fashion items and other innovative products that point to the future of the Nigerian business ecosystem. Another good news is that in no distant time some of these manufacturing giants will be establishing in Aba, Nigeria’s emerging industrial hub.

It is reported that you are involved in the revitalization of Enyimba Hotel. Can we talk about it?

Whenever you drive along the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Expressway in Ogbor Hill, Aba, there is always a gigantic structure on your face. The Enyimba International Hotel, a 125-room seven storey five-star hotel, stands tall as a remarkable landmark in Ogbor Hill. The hospitality infrastructure project was envisaged by the promoter (the then Imo State government) to be a hub for quality relaxation and top conference and meeting venue for the business community in Aba, the commercial hub of the state.

Its location beside the Aba River that flows down to the Azumini Blue River complemented its leisure appeal. Sadly, the project, which was flagged off in 1979 by the then Imo State government under Sam Mbakwe, and inherited by Abia State from the old Imo State’s assets sharing in 1991, has remained uncompleted, 46 years after.

Although the Imo Airport, one of the legacies of the Sam Mbakwe, which was inaugurated in 1981, has since been operational, on its part, the Enyimba Hotel has witnessed several challenges for the 46 years under many governors who cared less.

So, what is the state of the hotel now?

Due to the long years of abandonment, the hotel and its expansive premises became a hideout for hoodlums in Aba. It was later used as residence for Mobile Police personnel until 2016 when the Ikpeazu-led government indicated interest to attract an investor who would partner the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (ACCIMA) to make the place functional.

The ACCIMA plan did not work as expected, and the hoodlums besieged the abandoned hotel project again until date.

In other words, before now, no attempt has been made to complete the hotel and make it functional?

Of course, there have been attempts from both the government and private sector to realize the hotel project, amid setbacks. Shortly after the assets sharing in 1991, the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, (ACCIMA), acquired the hotel from the Abia State government, but was unable to complete it due to paucity of funds.

In 2016, ACCIMA signed an agreement with Swiss International, and thereafter, handed over the hotel to the international hotel brand to complete and manage. During the flag-off of the construction in August 2016, Wasiu Babalola, the then managing director, Africa, Swiss International Hotels and Resorts, said that the work would last between 12 to 18 months.

On January 7, 2025, The Abia State Government made another effort to realize the project by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Radisson Hotel Group, to reconstruct the five-star hotel project.

This time and under Alex Otti, the Abia State government seems serious at completing the hotel, which has been 80 per cent completed since 1979. The agreement includes expanding the Enyimba Hotel complex to include a 2,500-seater hall that would serve as an international conference centre, multiple smaller halls, and a large exhibition space.

What gave you the hope that the hotel that has been abandoned for about 49 years will now be completed and put to use?

The signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Abia State Government and Radisson Hotel Group marks a turning point in the life of the Alex Otti-led government in its quest to revamp moribund industries and institutions in the state, a move that has continued to attract applause and commendations from Abians.

Before the agreement was signed, Governor Otti had to resolve the legal and contractual issues that threatened his administration’s plan for the hotel project.

Governor Otti opted for the Radisson Blu brand because of the company’s reputation in the hospitality business.

On the part of Radisson Hotel Group, Ervan Garnier, the group’s Director of Development for Africa, had said that the objective of the group is to double its portfolio in Nigeria and that they have identified cities in Eastern Nigeria, which include Aba in Abia State. This is why we are glad that the state government is partnering with a brand which is interested in investing in the city.

Enyimba Hotel meets the needs of Radisson Blu brand because it is an existing property, which has multiple benefits, the benefits of often being in a prime location although built a long time ago.

On the Radisson Blu brand, it is a hotel group among the world’s leading hospitality companies with a footprint on every continent.

In Nigeria, it runs five operational properties including; Radisson Blu Anchorage Lagos, its flagship hotel in Nigeria, Radisson Blu Hotel Ikeja, Radisson Hotel Ikeja, Park Inn By Radisson Lagos and Park Inn By Radisson Abeokuta. It also has many hotels in the pipeline across the country with some almost completed including Radisson Collection, Radisson Red, among other brands.

When are the stakeholders in this project hoping that the project will be completed?

The project is expected to be completed within 24 months, meaning that doors will open to the public by February 2027, if there is no interruption.

Many hospitality experts think that the hotel will be completed this time because Radisson Hotel Group is reputable and serious with its expansion drive in Nigeria and Africa.

With five operational hotels and many almost completed across the country, I think the group is serious and will deliver. I am happy that Abia chose the group.

What will the new hotel look like?

What, got from what Ukeje Uche, Director General, Greater Aba Development Authority, told us, it is going to be a 250-room hotel when completed. He noted that 125 rooms would be completed in the first phase and a total of 250 rooms in the second phase. By the agreement, Radisson Hotel Group will manage the hotel when completed as a Radisson Blu brand. It will also offer a 2,500-seater hall that would serve as an international conference centre, multiple smaller halls, and a large exhibition space. He also told us that when the hotel is completed, it would create about 500 direct jobs and 4500 others through the value chain.

