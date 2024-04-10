Otti’s Easter Gift To Pensioners: Restoring Lives, Hopes Of Past Heroes, Heroines

Many might question the rationale for celebrating payment of legitimately earned pensions or any entitlement for that matter. Indeed, there would be nothing to celebrate if the pensions were paid when they should and when due. However, to clear 14 years pension arrears in one fell swoop, with a promise to make pension payments a first line charge henceforth, is no mean feat, especially against the present economic situation in the country. Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, in making these payments, also acknowledged that: “Ordinarily, paying people what is due them should not be the subject of excitement but considering that this most basic of obligations was neglected for years, the palpable joy on the faces of our senior citizens is understandable.”

Easter celebration

This year’s Easter celebration was the best the hitherto neglected Abia senior citizens have had in over a decade. They had celebrated past Easter periods in penury, pains and anguish, with empty stomach and hopelessness. Many have even passed on as a result of the precarious situation imposed on them by the government that they had served forthrightly and diligently. Ironically a portion of the National Anthem says: “The labour of our heroes past shall not be in vain.” Alas, their labour has indeed been in vain and unnoticed in over a decade since they bowed out with honours from the civil service. After retirement, all that they have ever known is suffering occasioned by their abandonment and neglect by the refusal of the government that they have served to pay them their due gratuities and pensions.

Promise kept

Thankfully, true to his promise, Otti, who had appealed for patience and understanding in his New Year message, went beyond the familiar rhetoric to ensure that the 14 years pension arrears was cleared, with a promise of regularising the payment henceforth. It was an auspicious moment to fulfil the promise especially after the initial hiccups. After what looked like eternity, it was a rejuvenated hope, a remarkable sense of belonging for the senior citizens to have the purchasing power to celebrate with others. In his Easter message to the people, the governor, said the welfare of the people was paramount to his administration. He was delighted that he was able to fulfil the promise made to the senior citizens during the election campaigns, which he reiterated and reaffirmed in the early days of his administration. According to him: “Our initial plan was to offset the pension arrears accumulated since 2014 by the end of 2023 but reconciliation and verification issues made us set the end of the first quarter of 2024 as the new deadline. We duly communicated the situation in our New Year message and pleaded for the kind understanding of our pensioners. “I am glad that we have fulfilled that solemn promise; making it possible for thousands of pensioners and their families to celebrate this year’s Easter in joy, satisfied that what they worked for, their genuine entitlements, which had been delayed for years through no fault of theirs, has finally been offset.”

NUP

The governor was especially appreciative of the understanding of the leadership and members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state for their unwavering faith in him and his government. He also extended the appreciation to the finance wizards in the government for painstakingly thrashing out the payment details and diligently doing all the hard work that produced the satisfactory outcome. “In the same vein, I wish to respectfully thank all the pensioners for their sincere prayers and generous wishes over the last few days. I cannot thank you enough for your patience and goodwill. “It is indeed regrettable that these great men and women who toiled for the state at the peak of their productive years were owed for so long. At any rate, as I mentioned in my address to Abians shortly after my inauguration, never again shall our senior citizens be subjected to the agony of unpaid entitlements.”

Directive

Otti also directed that full pensions must be paid on or before the 28th of every month, the very same day civil servants in the state get their salaries. “As a rule, political office holders will only be paid after our obligations to our senior citizens and civil servants have been fulfilled in full.” He further declared: “As you are aware, we have effectively brought the ‘core/non-core’ civil servants’ dichotomy that was the norm before this administration to an end. Our present system is set up to pay all employees of the state government simultaneously. “While we appreciate the difficulties many on fixed income face as a result of tough economic headwinds, it must be noted that our resolute commitment to regular payment of salaries and pensions is to support individuals and families to plan.”

To confirm the payment, the Abia Retired Teachers Forum (ARTF), celebrated the gesture of the governor, with appreciation and prayers for him. The Forum joined other Abia retirees to appreciate the governor for keeping to his promises of clearing arrears of pensions owed them. They were optimistic that with the payment alerts they had received those who were yet to receive would soon join others to rejoice and celebrate. The Forum, in a press statement issued by its Coordinator, Mrs Eunice Egbuna, said: “Governor Alex Otti is implementing his mandate of payments of arrears of pensions owed to civil servants by the past administration. Since today, many retirees, teachers inclusive have been smiling and giving accolades to our amiable governor. “Though some are still expecting to receive theirs, as we were told that the payments come in batches, we of Abia Retired Teachers Forum join other Abia retirees to say a big thank you to the people’s governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, the Ekwueme of Abia State.” Aside the massive ongoing road rehabilitation in both the urban and rural areas of the three senatorial districts of the state, and retrofitting of hospitals, the governor has gone beyond the regular and timely payment of salaries and pensions to announce phased welfare package and palliatives to the indigent and elderly in the state. “As you may be aware, our government is very much interested in the welfare of the people, and this is the principal motivation for all our programmes and projects. Whether it is in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of long-abandoned roads. ‘‘Reset of the healthcare delivery system; improved security of life and property in our various communities; or in keeping to our promise of prompt and regular payment of salaries and pensions; our objective is always clear: to improve the lot of the average person who lives or does business in Abia. “Within the communities, we shall continue our tradition of extending periodic support to the poorest of the poor in our midst. You shall be hearing from the relevant offices from tomorrow as all necessary logistics arrangements have been made to reach all parts of the state, with a special Easter package for the most vulnerable.”