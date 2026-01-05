Otti’s Diatribe Won’t Stop Tinubu, APC’s Victory In 2027 – Orji Kalu

Former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Orji Uzor Kalu, has reaffirmed that no amount of blackmail, subtle threats or diatribe by Governor Alex Otti will stop President Bola Ahmed Tinubu from getting re-elected in 2027.

The business mogul, who governed Abia State between 1999-2007, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as a progressive party, has continued to provide the right leadership at every level.

Senator Kalu, while reacting to a press statement issued by the administration of Governor Otti of Abia State, wherein false claims were made, and the re-election bid of President Tinubu was mocked, said as a loyal party man, he will continue to support progressive ideals of the ruling APC.

Kalu called on Otti to channel his energy to critical areas like health, security and education, rather than dissipate his strength on the re-election bid of President Tinubu.

The Abia North Senator, in a statement signed on his behalf by Sunday Maduka, head of his media office, noted: “It is with profound dismay and unyielding resolve that I, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the distinguished Senator representing Abia North and former Governor of Abia State, wish to address the recent vitriolic outburst from Governor Alex Otti.

“His diatribe, which is laced with invectives and drips with political desperation, against me for simply affirming my unwavering loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC), is nothing short of a shameful spectacle.

“This is not governance. It is gutter politics at its lowest. It is a frantic attempt by an administration to deflect from its own inadequacies.

“The exercise of my fundamental right as a loyal party man and patriot, and the expression of my commitment to bolstering APC’s presence in Abia State ahead of 2027, including supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election and ensuring a strong APC governorship candidate, is not a crime. In doing these, I am fulfilling my duty to my party and the people of Abia state.”

Kalu said, despite Otti’s unwarranted rants, politics is a competition and not warfare. “This is not ‘war,’ as Otti’s propagandists twist it, but a legitimate political expression in a democracy.

Governor Otti, in his hubris-fuelled response, resorted to personal insults, diagnosing imaginary “challenges” like “information deficiency syndrome” and accusing me of disgraceful conduct.

“Such language is unbecoming of a governor, and sadly reveals a man who is insecure in his seat, and haunted by the ghosts of his own political fragility.

Governor Otti’s attack is hypocritical to the core. Here is a leader who rode into office on the Labour Party’s coattails, promising change, yet now lashes out at others for partisan zeal. Does Otti forget that politics is about competition, not coronation?

“As a progressive at heart, I have repeatedly extended olive branches, acknowledging Otti as a ‘friend” and even suggesting that forward-thinking leaders like him belong in the APC, which has shown capacity and delivered infrastructure, economic reforms, and stability under President Tinubu,” Kalu noted.

Continuing, Kalu cautioned: “Instead of engaging constructively, Otti hides behind divine rhetoric, proclaiming that ‘Power comes from God,’ while conveniently ignoring that the same God empowers opposition to hold the mighty accountable.

“If Otti truly believes in the divine will, why is he panicky? Why is he so insecure? Why deploy invectives against someone he calls a friend? Could it be that he knows that APC’s momentum in Abia is strong and unstoppable?

“Is he scared that the disillusioned citizens of Abia have become tired of unfulfilled promises and are rearing to make a pronouncement in 2027? Is he afraid that Abians are awakening to the APC’s vision of inclusive growth?

“As a policy, both in the past and now, I do not believe in pouring invectives on political opponents. Rather than spend time wailing and attacking opponents, Otti should focus his energy on working out ways to make bold statements in healthcare, youth unemployment, and security.

“Otti must be reminded that Abians deserve better than a governor who prioritises personal vendettas over progress. Otti should also be reminded that I, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, have never shied away from fair contests.

“The records of my electoral victories speak for themselves. If Otti is so confident in his “performance,” let him face the electorate without hiding behind insults. Abians are not fools; they will speak emphatically when the time comes.

“I remain undeterred in my commitment to the APC. This is because for me, it is not personal ambition but a dedication to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity. As a senator, I have secured federal projects for Abia, advocated for Southeast interests, and bridged divides in a polarised nation.

“Therefore, Otti’s negativities will only strengthen my resolve to mobilise every resource legally, ethically, and vigorously, to ensure APC’s triumph in 2027. If Otti chooses to stay in his sinking Labour Party ship, so be it; we will fight on the field of ideas, policies, and people power.

“I would like to advise Governor Otti to quit the confrontation and govern because time is running out. He should stop descending into petty name-calling. Abia deserves leaders who build, not those who burn bridges. The APC is coming, not as conquerors, but as liberators from mediocrity.”