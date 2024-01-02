Otti’ll put Abia on global map of developed states –Nwaigburu

Dr Kingsley Nwaigburu is the General Manager of Abia State Debt Management Office. In this interview with IFEANYI EMMANUEL, he speaks on the civil service system inherited by Alex Otti’s administration and what it is doing to ensure judicious use of state resources.

How do you see your appointment and the role of your office?

Over the years, this office has been in existence but was sidetracked and silenced by the previous administration. To God be the Glory, Dr. Alex Otti as the governor of Abia State, who is a due process man, very thorough, prudent and technical decided that this office should be what it should be. That was why he appointed the general manager who will now oversee the office. In the past administration, the Accountant General and the commissioner were taking care of the office, coupled with their own responsibilities. So, the governor, who is a due process man said no and by the law or the act, this office should be an agency of its own, with its own staff. It is supposed to have the general manager, head of the department staff, head of account and the governor has made it possible.

Why do you think you were appointed for the office?

By the grace of God, the reason why the governor appointed me as the general manager is now becoming clearer. This office conducted an investigation we called the “Salary Compliance Payroll Panel.” We carried out this investigation all through the 17 LGA education authorities and it was therein that we discovered that some Account Heads and some Local Government Education Authorities are colluding with their OC Payroll to shoot up the salary schedule and payroll to get more money for themselves. We observed that some account heads in some local government education authorities usually prepare two salary schedules. The one from LGA education authorities is different from the one they submit to the Accountant general’s office for payment. The one they submit for payment is higher than the one they have for the actual payment.

How do you mean by submitting higher than the actual payment?

What they do is that when they submit these higher payment schedules, they get the money and pay the education authorities whatever they feel they want to pay to them. And the thing has really been causing a problem for the government although the perpetrators never expected us to find out. They thought that the government of Dr. Alex Otti would continue with that system. But the governor shocked them by insisting that we’re going to have a single-unit payment system. Now that their business is about to be exposed, it’s causing them problem. Again, immediately after our governor was sworn in on the May 29, he announced that all the Account Heads, Payroll Officers Financial Directors and all those in charge of salary payroll preparation should prepare the June salary using the last 2022 December payment schedule. Look at the intelligence there, what he did was to make sure that people who have been receiving salaries in the system will be uploaded with the present salary structure. During the period leading to the election, the PDP used a system they normally used for campaigns, which is to employ people they’ll never key into the system. They did it and made it worse immediately after they saw that Dr. Alex Otti had emerged as the governor. They started employing people anyhow. That’s why you hear about fake teachers and all that. How can an outgoing government start employing immediately after they see that a new government is coming up? If you can trace back records, you’ll see that they did the same thing in 2019. They use it for election and after the election, within two years, they’ll push them away and that’s what they wanted to do this time around, but they didn’t know that Labour Party and Otti will win. Immediately they saw that Otti had emerged as winner, they moved to implement payment of salary with their new employees. That’s why all those they employed between October, November and December 2022, they didn’t pay them in October, November, December, January and even February. However, immediately after they saw that Otti had emerged as the governor, they now started paying them by March just to create problems for the new government.

After the investigation, what were the major findings in terms of numbers, affected areas and actions?

When I was tasked by the governor to carry out this salary payroll compliance, we had to comply and do it thoroughly. We observed that all those fake teachers were never payrolled, they’re not even in the system. The shocking thing is that even the salary they were paid, some of them were paid in cash and through some individuals. They were never paid from the system of Abia State government because we’ve gone through the system and discovered they were not payrolled. They just did an ad hoc payrolling because they knew another government was coming. So, after the inquiry, my office discovered the fake teachers and the LGAs involved. We’ve discovered 712 fake teachers. Initially, it was 518 but we later discovered more. The affected LGAs are Obingwa, Isiala-Ngwa South, Isiala-Ngwa North, Aba North, Umunneochi and Bende. These are the six LGAs that are involved and we’ve fished them out. Although they’re claiming that it’s the present government that pushed them away, I’ve told them clearly that such a notion is very wrong because they’re not even in the system or the payroll of the state government. Governor Otti is maintaining everything he has said and we’ve told them that come 2024, when we’ll have general employment, because the governor said we’re going to employ 5,000 teachers, there’ll be space for all qualified persons to be employed properly. I’ve appealed to them to go and prepare their papers waiting for that time. All of them came to my office here and I addressed them. They’ve reasoned with me, noticing that what the previous administration did was to fake them and if they had won the election, they all would be dismissed because they were just tools for election and politics.

Are the perpetrators already known and what will happen to them?

The major perpetrators are the Account Heads and the OC Payrolls of the Local Government Education Authorities. I’ve written to the government and governor to change and transfer them because they’re just like an apple that’s also an orange but in another name or form. I’ve written that such people need to be changed through transfer so that new people will fill their positions.

In terms of cost, what do you think Abia has lost to such corrupt practices?

In fact, it’s terrible. By the time I was calculating the difference between what these people collect from the state government and what they give to the real workers, it was shocking. It’s now that we’re integrating what the staff should take home. In some cases, you’ll see that the staff are getting an extra N35,000 from what they’ve been getting before. Can you calculate this over 24 years? What do you make of that? This is why Governor Otti has come to change Abia.

Apart from the education authority, are there findings in other areas?

We’re taking things bit by bit and sector by sector. I’ve just secured approval to do the same in the local government councils and that’s where the next action will be. I believe we’ll discover a whole lot. By the time we’re done with the councils, we’ll come straight to the state. Abia must be for all and Governor Otti is willing to give back Abia to Abians, so that they will have a state they can proudly call their own.

So, what improvement will all these discoveries bring?

We expect a perfect reduction on the wage bill as you have said, but that’s not all, while the wage bill is reduced, employment opportunities will be created for real intending workers who will occupy a payroll and be useful to the government and the people of Abia State, not people who contribute nothing and do not exist anywhere. We discovered that some stakeholders in Abia State have been somewhere outside our workforce, collecting money from both dead people and retirees for themselves and their families. These stakeholders are the beneficiaries of our current predicament and my office has discovered that these people are just there collecting money running into millions every month for no service rendered. What we’re doing is beyond cleansing of the system for the better. We’re going to create more employment with what’s happening now because by the time these fake people, who claim to be working are removed, the real people will be employed and Abia people will be the workers who’ll benefit from such opportunities. We’ve already discovered a local government area where about 95 staff are taking salaries without anyone knowing who they are. You don’t see them, but you hear their names. In the last survey we did during our inquiries, we found 148 repeated names. These names were tactically repeatedly and made to appear on payment lists in different local government areas. Not that the same person is taking this money, but another person is using those repeated names to take money from the government.

How do you rate the current government so far?

Without consulting any oracle, Governor Otti has done well so far and we believe he’ll do more. I see him increasing the rate of his positive work because I can’t see him reducing hands in the speed and accuracy with which he’s going. Abia State generally is revived. I know he’ll make so much impact that our people will massively ask him to continue for eight years. With the plans I see, he could be begged to even continue after his constitutional term elapses because what he’s coming up with will surely change the history of this state for the better. In his manifesto during the campaign, you heard him mention how important Aba is and everybody can see that Aba is receiving the needed attention right now.

What roles do you think the newlyappointed mayors will play in this administration?

If truly know our governor, you’ll know that all he really wants is to put Abia on the global map of developed states from this part of the world. By the time the plans he has with the mayors begin to manifest, I’ll not be surprised to see it copied by many states. He plans to push money to the transition committee chairmen/ mayors that were just inaugurated and we all will see the difference. We are likely going to see where the governor will handle Aba and our major cities, while the TC Chairmen pick the development duties from the deeper parts of the state to make life meaningful for our people.