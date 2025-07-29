Otti: We’re Building Abia With Opportunity For Everyone

Businessmen in Abia’s commercial hub have been assured of a non-discriminatory environment where businesses can thrive, as Governor Alex Otti reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating equal opportunities for all.

The Governor gave the assurance while receiving a group of Aba-based businessmen led by SJW Entertainment boss and investor, Mr. Justine Obiajunwa, who visited to express appreciation for the enabling environment now in place for business growth.

Governor Otti stated that it was time for businesses that had previously relocated due to infrastructural challenges to return, as the state is undergoing a transformative phase.

“We are building an Abia that has opportunities for everybody. We just hired 5,394 teachers. The posting was completed last night. A lot of them are not from Abia. I got a message from someone in Akwa Ibom who said he just tried and was lucky.

“That person who passed is from Akwa Ibom and has something in his brain to offer the state. That’s what I’m interested in, I am not interested in where you come from.

“We have made it a point of duty to integrate everybody. You have as much right as I do. In our appointments, we focus on merit. What are you bringing to the table? Once you have something to offer, please come.

“Go and check anywhere in the world countries and cities that have developed. Check who developed them. None of them was developed by indigenes alone. Cities like New York, London, Milan, Paris they opened up to new ideas and new capital.”

He commended the businessmen for showing gratitude without being prompted.

In his remarks, Mr. Justine Obiajunwa said he left Aba ten years ago due to poor governance and insecurity but has remained in the state since returning last Christmas, impressed by the current transformation.

“I was born and raised in Aba. I left Abia State 10 years ago for Lagos and barely visited because of the situation here. My parents live in Aba, and I never stayed more than a week whenever I visited. But today, we are here to thank the Governor for transforming Aba and making it conducive for business.”

Also speaking, the facilitator of the meeting and member representing Isiala Ngwa North and South, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, thanked Governor Otti for granting audience at short notice. He described the Governor as an accessible and decisive leader, noting, “Once he says yes, it is as good as done.”

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, who joined the Governor alongside some lawmakers in receiving the visitors, commended the businessmen for expressing their gratitude and applauded the Governor’s positive impact across the state.