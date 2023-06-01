New Telegraph

June 1, 2023
Otti Warns Perm Secs Against Undermining Govt Policies

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has warned Permanent Secretaries in charge of various ministries in the state against undermining the new government and demanded transparency in the conduct of government business from them.

Otti, at a meeting with the Permanent Secretaries in Umuahia, described them as the engine room of the government and congratulated them for their continued service to the state.

The governor also directed the Permanent Secretaries to take charge until new Commissioners are appointed. A statement signed by Otti’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, indicated that his boss was not averse to permanent secretaries having different political persuasions, alliances and allegiance.

