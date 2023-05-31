Otti Warns Perm Secretaries Against Undermining Govt, Demands Transparency

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has warned the Permanent Secretaries in charge of various ministries in the state against undermining the new government and demanded transparency in the conduct of government business.

Otti, who was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023, described the Permanent Secretaries in the State’s civil service as the engine room of government which necessitated his first meeting as a Governor held on Tuesday to be with them.

While addressing the Permanent Secretaries at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Library Road, Umuahia, Governor Otti congratulated them for their continued service to the state and directed them to take charge until new Commissioners are appointed.

In a statement signed and made available by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, the Governor said that he knows that a lot of the Permanent Secretaries would have different political persuasions, alliances and allegiance and he does not see any problem in that.

However, Otti said that what will be the problem is if the Permanent Secretaries begin to undermine the government that they serve and when the government notice that, it will not waste time to act because the current government must work for the people of the state very well and anything that stands as an obstacle will get out.

Otti assured the Permanent Secretaries that his administration will not witch-hunt people and will not deal with people because of their persuasions, whether it is ethnic, religious or all that, stressing that at the end of the day, it is the interest of the state that is paramount.

“I must tell you that you’re the engine room of the government and that’s why I thought that the first meeting that I will hold will be with all of you.

“This is a familiarisation meeting, where I will listen to you and get to understand what you do; get to understand how you do it and any help or support you require.

“I want to congratulate all of us on the transition to a new administration. Every four years elections happen and winners get sworn in. In most places, those who lost become opposition.

“So, being that we’re all winners, I believe that we won’t have opposition. But just in case there’s opposition, it is also part of governance and democracy.

“We welcome opposition. Constructive engagement is also welcome. Disagreeing with us is part of the business. You can never know it all. If you have an opinion feel free to express it.

“You will begin to function as commissioners until new commissioners are appointed. I’m sure you understand what I’m saying, that is, that government is a continuum.

“So ensure you take over and begin to run your different ministries and by the time new commissioners come, you will hand over to them.

“I believe some of you were there yesterday when I made my inauguration speech. Everything that I said there, I mean them from A-Z. So things will begin to change.”

New Telegraph reports that the Permanent Secretaries were led by the Head of Service of the state, Sir Onyii Wanma to the meeting congratulated Otti and his Deputy, Engr Ikechukwu Emetu on their inaugurations and the successful assumption of offices.