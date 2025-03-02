Otti Vows To Promote Indigenous Brands In Abia

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has vowed to continue to promote and patronize locally made products as an encouragement for them to boost the economy of the State.

The Governor made this remark at the presentation of locally made utility vans to members of the State House of Assembly that his administration is committed to upscaling the quality of indigenous products to encourage local production and patronage.

According to the Governor, efforts are in top gear to make indigenous manufacturers confident in their products.

“This vehicle was assembled in Abia State by Rosettes, and the workshop is already in place in Ohia, in Umuahia, while the factory is in Ukwa. This is all geared towards supporting local manufacturing and local value added.

“I have a policy of patronizing indigenous manufacturers of anything if they are available. We see a lot of people improve their products, particularly in Aba.

“What we are doing with them now is to encourage them to be bold enough to write their names instead of writing Prada and Gucci or Fendi,” Gov. Otti stated.

Otti also saidthe Government is also supporting indigenous manufacturers in terms of quality for export purposes and announced the ongoing efforts to establish an export growth lab in the State in partnership with the UNDP.

“We can upscale the quality of the products coming from here. Our people are fantastic. There is nothing that they can’t produce with their hands; they only need little support.”

Presenting the keys of the 24 brand new Roxettes Utility Pick-Up Vans to the 24-House of Assembly members to aid their oversight functions, Governor Otti said the gesture was in fulfillment of the promise he made to them earlier.

The Governor, while noting that the vans were locally produced, said he has a policy of patronizing indigenous manufacturers as a way to improve on their qualities and inspire confidence.

He disclosed that the manufacturer, being an indigene of the State from Umunneochi LGA, is on the verge of completing his factory in Obuaku, Ukwa West LGA, assuring that the road leading to the factory is also nearing completion.

Responding on behalf of his colleagues, the Deputy Speaker, Augustine Meregini, expressed gratitude to Governor Otti for the vehicles, which he said were the second from him to the 8th Assembly.

He assured the Governor of a sustained unity in the State House, “We want to assure you, just as we assured you earlier, that the house is unified now courtesy of your leadership, and we are all working on the same page irrespective of party differences.

“In fact, in the 8th Assembly, we don’t have parties anymore because we have our eyes on the ball, and that has happened because of your leadership.

“Because we have come to know and to realize that you want to uplift Abians, so we are united in that cause, and we want to assure you that we will continue to support you,” Meregini stated.

