Otti Vows To Make Abia One Of Nigeria’s Cleanest States

Abia State Governor Dr. Alex Otti has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to transforming Abia into one of the cleanest states in Nigeria, calling on Aba landlords for continued support.

Governor Otti made the remarks during the end-of-year get-together and swearing-in ceremony of the new executive committee of the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA), themed “Appreciating the Governor of Abia State for the Cleanliness of Aba and Abia State in General.”

He acknowledged ALPADA’s collaborative efforts and pledged continued partnership with the association to provide essential infrastructure and other democracy dividends. Otti noted that his harmonious relationship with ALPADA, which predates his administration inaugurated in May 2023, has been instrumental in the achievements so far recorded.

Represented by the General Manager of the Abia State Environmental Protection and Sanitation Agency (ASEPA), Mazi Ogbonnaya Okereke, the governor assured that ongoing efforts will ensure a cleaner Aba and other parts of the state.

He emphasized that his administration has been intentional in transforming Aba from a previously filthy city into one of the cleanest in Nigeria.

Otti also commended ALPADA’s contributions to ASEPA’s waste disposal improvements, particularly in Aba. “We have always worked with ALPADA from day one. Their support has been significant in keeping Aba clean. We cherish this partnership and hope it continues as we transform Aba, Umuahia, and other parts of Abia,” he said.

Chief Uche Wogu, Chairman of the occasion and Aba Zonal Coordinator of the Abia State Harmonised Taskforce, praised the administration for changing Aba’s image within two years.

He highlighted efforts to clear street beggars and maintain sanitation, noting that these actions also enhance security in the city.

Outgoing ALPADA President-General, Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo, highlighted the association’s role in supporting government policies, including revenue collection without commission, and efforts to improve Aba’s overall development and cleanliness.

“The transformation of Aba’s sanitary condition since May 2023 is remarkable and worthy of celebration,” he said.

The new ALPADA President-General, Engr. Leonard Onyemesiri, pledged to sustain the strong partnership between ALPADA and the government, promising to uphold the association’s core values and call for members’ continued support and understanding.