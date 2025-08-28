Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has assured residents of Ukwa East that his administration will see through all ongoing road projects in the area, stressing that his government was committed to delivering lasting infrastructure across Abia.

Governor Otti gave this assurance on Wednesday when he received members of the Ezumezu Ndoki Patriotic Association at the Government House, Umuahia.

New Telegraph gathered that the delegation visited the Governor to express concerns over stalled road works and the long-delayed seaport project.

In response to their request, Otti, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, said no community in the state would be neglected under his watch.

He noted that work was continuing on the Akirikaobu road, which starts from Obingwa and stretches into neighbouring Akwa Ibom State.

The statement read, “About some of the roads you mentioned, there is no road we are terminating midway.

READ ALSO

“I know that the Akirikaobu route starts from Obingwa. And the construction is still on. So, by the time it’s completed, it will terminate in Akwa Ibom State,” he said.

On the Obohia road, Otti admitted to early setbacks but maintained that construction was still underway. Obohia road had a challenge. But we have almost solved it. And if you go to Obohia road, you will see that construction is going on as we speak.

“The previous administration had awarded it to a company called Heartland. And before we came, the job was abandoned. And I engaged and had meetings with them, and they promised to go back to the site, and I think they are on site.

“So, Obohia road, we found out that the original tunnel that was there had been blocked. The way it is, trying to retrieve it was going to be more expensive than doing a new one. So, we decided to do a new one that is deep enough that we can also control to take all the water to the Aba River,” he clarified

Speaking on the proposed seaport, Otti explained that construction had yet to begin due to funding challenges, even though Chinese partners had already submitted feasibility studies.

“I was the one who came up with the idea that we needed a seaport. The Chinese who are working with us have turned in their feasibility reports.

“And clearly, a lot of dredging needs to be done. I think from that report, if I’m not mistaken, we need to dredge about 19.5 kilometres to the high sea.

“So, that is not consistent with the initial preliminary report that we got. So, to do this kind of work, it requires a whole lot of money.

“So, we know how dredging is. We have now gone back to the drawing board because before we start any project, a lot of things are important to us.

“One, we must ensure that it is viable, and before we start, we must confirm that we have the money to fund it so that we don’t start a project and abandon it or delay it midway.

“On partnerships, of course, we have all the approvals and licences required. But I want to assure you that it is a project that we have in mind. The new issues that came up are the reasons it looks like we are a bit slow.

“So, we will not start the seaport project until we are very sure that we have the funds to complete it available,” the Governor said.