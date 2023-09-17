Otti Visits Mbakwe’s Widow, Hails Husband’s Achievements In Old Imo

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has poured deserving encomium on the revered former Governor of Old Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe, describing him as a great and visionary leader, whose achievements in the old Imo State remain unequalled.

Otti who said this during a visit to Mbakwe’s widow, Mrs Victoria Mbakwe at their hometown, Avutu-Obowu, Imo State, restated his resolve to advocate for and embrace the proactive leadership style of the Late Mbakwe.

He said Mbakwe was fond of visiting different parts of his state, including project sites personally and having first-hand knowledge of the challenges confronting the people which guided most of his actions in executing projects that people still refer to today.

Otti thanked God for keeping Mrs Mbakwe alive and in good health and prayed that she would remain alive to continue to offer sound pieces of advice to the younger generation, explaining that he thought it wise to visit the 87-year-old widow of the visionary leader, as a mark of honour to the Late Dr Sam Mbakwe.

In a statement by Ferdinand Ekeoma,

Special Adviser to Otti on Media and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Mbakwe expressed joy and thanked Governor Otti for deeming it fit to visit her.

She explained that she cherished the visit so much because it was the first time a sitting Governor was visiting her personally since the death of her husband.

She commended Otti for the noble job he is doing in Abia State already and stated that it was an indication that he would work like her late husband and encouraged the governor to always make time to go around to see things for himself like her late husband used to do.

Mrs Mbakwe further called on Abians to continue in their massive support and prayers for the Governor to succeed.