Otti visits family of beheaded LP chief

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has asked the police to go after the killers of a Labour Party (LP) leader in the Isuikwuato Local Government Area Maduka Zachery.

Zackery, 70, was reportedly beheaded by gunmen in Uturu recently.

Otti, who paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased in Umuchioke-Ezieke, Akpukpa, Uturu, at the weekend, urged the bereaved to take heart. He said the LP Campaign Director in the general election in the Isuikwuato LGA was a committed party man.

The governor assured his family that all those responsible for his killing would be brought to book. Otti, who noted that it was not easy to endure such a tragic death, however, noted that no one can reverse what has happened and prayed to God to console the immediate family, the Labour Party family and the people of the State.

The governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information and Culture Okey Kanu and his Justice counterpart Ikechukwu Uwanna as well as the Second Deputy Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa among other top government officials.