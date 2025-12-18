New Telegraph

December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 18, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Otti Urges Citizens…

Otti Urges Citizens To Contribute To National Devt

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has called on the people of the state to see the New Abia Project as their collective responsibility, urging them to rise and build a homeland that shall be the pride of their race.

Otti said this at the International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, where he officially unveiled and signed into law, the 25- year development plan with assurances of its sustainability over the period of the plan (Abia State 25-Year Development Plan 2025-2050).

Otti told the citizens that all that is required of all Abia people is to believe and do their part as empowered citizens and work collectively to achieve the dream that they all hold.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He said that a society that seeks progress must wholly commit itself to the discipline of planning, the culture of goal setting and the systematic allocation of resources in ways that guide the economy along predetermined trajectories.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Shock As Popular S’African Dj Shot Dead In Jo’burg
Read Next

Bondi Shooting: Naveed Akram Charged With 15 Counts Of Murder