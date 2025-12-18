Otti Urges Citizens To Contribute To National Devt

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has called on the people of the state to see the New Abia Project as their collective responsibility, urging them to rise and build a homeland that shall be the pride of their race.

Otti said this at the International Conference Centre, Ogurube Layout, Umuahia, where he officially unveiled and signed into law, the 25- year development plan with assurances of its sustainability over the period of the plan (Abia State 25-Year Development Plan 2025-2050).

Otti told the citizens that all that is required of all Abia people is to believe and do their part as empowered citizens and work collectively to achieve the dream that they all hold.

He said that a society that seeks progress must wholly commit itself to the discipline of planning, the culture of goal setting and the systematic allocation of resources in ways that guide the economy along predetermined trajectories.