Otti Upgrades Correctional Facilities To Reduce Congestion, Crime

Even though correctional facilities are Federal Government establishments, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has explained that his reason for upgrading them is to reduce congestion and the incidence of criminals who become hardened while staying there.

Governor Otti, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving correctional facilities in the State told the new Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Correctional Services, Owerri, Zone E and Assistant Comptroller General of Corrections, Dr Ngozi Amanze, on a familiarisation visit, that the intention is to indeed fulfill the mandate of the prisons by correcting and reforming, rather than becoming hardened criminals afterwards.

He said he was challenged by his encounter with former Kaduna lawmaker, Sen. Shehu Sani, shortly after assumption of office, that he would only visit Abia again after the completion of renovations at the Aba Correctional Centre, where he was once detained during the Abacha regime.

Otti said he had, in the last two years, attempted to grant pardon to some inmates as a way of decongesting the facilities, but could not find those with minor offences and requested the Zonal Coordinator to look for those with minor offences for possible pardon.

He urged the Assistant Comptroller General to “help us look again. We don’t want the number to increase, because when you have a large number of your population in those facilities, it means that crime is increasing”.

The governor assured that some of the issues raised by the Correctional Services boss, including adult and continuous education, skills acquisition, essential drugs and medical facilities, would be addressed.

Speaking earlier, Dr Amanze commended the Governor for his interventions, including a fortified perimeter wall at the Aba Correctional Centre, installation of solar lights, and a new storey building with six cells, which she said have strengthened security and boosted staff confidence in Correctional facilities across the State.

She noted that congestion remains a major concern across Correctional Centres in the country, adding that the new cell blocks, once completed, would significantly expand the capacity of the Aba facility and reduce overcrowding.