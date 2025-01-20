Otti Unveils Progressive Vision for Abia’s Healthcare Sector

Share

Abia State Governor Alex Otti has outlined the state government’s forward-thinking vision for healthcare improvement.

Otti made the statement yesterday when the Revive Medical Mission, a team of Belgian medical experts, visited him in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team is in Abia to collaborate with the state’s medical experts on government-organised medical outreach initiatives.

The governor highlighted that the state’s healthcare vision centred on infrastructural development, functionality, and strategic partnerships to achieve a healthier population in Abia.

He further expressed his administration’s commitment to enhancing healthcare services by retrofitting and rehabilitating 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) within the first 100 days of his tenure.

