Otti: Under My Watch, Every Kobo Will Be Accounted For

…as Aba stakeholders raise funds for security

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has assured the people of the state that no amount of money received under his watch in the name of the state will be tagged missing, as there is no room for stealing.

Otti said this during the Aba Stakeholders Security Trust Fundraising event held at the Aba Sports Club on Thursday.

The Governor appreciated everybody’s contribution, adding that, most importantly, he appreciates their support, adding, “A lot of people would have loved to contribute, but maybe it’s not convenient, and we can’t hold it against you.

“For me, what’s important is buying into what we’re doing. Buy into the vision and be part of what we’re doing. That’s why I laugh sometimes when they say, ‘He has stolen money.’

“Yes, sometimes you find people stealing, but there are some of us who can never steal. It’s not because we have too much, but we’ve been raised not to steal.

“If we need money, we know what to do to get money. So, anytime you hear that money is missing, go and sleep, because money doesn’t go missing under my watch,” Otti said.

He said that security is at the heart of what his administration is doing, stressing that the government does not talk too much about it, but the focus is high on it.

“We’re intentional about it. If you commit any crime, we’ll get you. Even the criminals love what we’re doing because they all want to live and enjoy their loot.

“They want to drive on good roads, send their children to the best schools, and use the hospital when they’re sick. That’s why most of them have even relocated away from here. I thank all of you who have given. This is God’s own state, and never again shall the devil dwell here.”

Earlier, the chairman of the Aba security trust fundraising, Chief Leo Nnodi Okoye, thanked the governor for all his work in Aba, which he said has given hope to the resuscitation of moribund industries, including Enyimba hotels.

“As businessmen, we were travelling and copying good things we saw abroad. But after all those efforts, our factories folded up. We thank God for bringing Otti to restore our pride.

“People are still expecting me in places I normally go for relaxation, but I no longer go there again because Aba is back, and we’re here to show love. Today, Enyimba Hotel is being cleared.”

Sir Alphonsus Udeigbo, President-General of the Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association (ALPADA), said that what the Aba business community did is one way to appreciate and complement the transformational leadership qualities and efforts of Governor Alex Otti.

Udeigbo said that it is a very clear fact that there has been an intentional approach by the Abia State Government to resuscitate and reclaim the lost glory of Aba and reposition the state through massive transformation of otherwise moribund infrastructural facilities, such as road networks, healthcare and education.

The ALPADA President said that the infrastructural renewal efforts have positively impacted economic growth and development of the state, with many businesses that went under now springing back to life.

“Economic growth and development also come with their challenges, including in the area of security. Our effort today is to practicalise the common saying that security is the business of everybody, not just the government of the day.

“Our belief is that more will be achieved if all stakeholders come together and support the government in securing the system. What is being set up within various sectors of the economy and social spheres of the state must be adequately and jointly protected.

“To this end, the Aba business community and stakeholders of this great commercial city have decided to fully identify with, support and encourage the government of the day in its sincere quest to reposition Abia State and make it a safe place for all.

“We are particularly encouraged by the efforts of the Government so far in adequately protecting the lives and properties of the residents, hence our decision to join hands with it.

“I am urging Aba landlords and other residents of the state to, as usual, view the issue of securing Abia State as one that requires a joint effort. They should support the government in any little way they can.

“I am calling on all well-meaning citizens, residents and friends of Aba to come out and support these laudable efforts of the government in providing an enabling environment for the people to realise their full potential.”

The keynote speaker at the security trust fundraising, Mazi Nwosu, Managing Director of Crunches Fried Chicken Limited and incoming Chairman of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, said that security is the catalyst to social and economic development.

He narrated how insecurity caused many businesses to shut down in Aba several years ago, stressing, “We saw the insecurity, we didn’t run, and I’m happy we are solving it today.”

Nwosu hailed the security trust fundraising, adding that its impact will be huge, coupled with the existing effort of the governor in establishing the “Operation Crush”, which has been yielding positive results so far.

He said that the improvement in road infrastructure has helped security agencies to break down criminal colonies, adding that Aba is back on track.

“In 2022, on Port Harcourt Road, we bought property for N40m, but today, we tried buying close to that place, and it’s now N300m,” Nwosu said.

The Chairman of the Greater Aba Development Authority (GADA), Ide John Udeagbala, said that the Aba Security Trust Fundraising is a continuation of the Abia Security Trust Fund event held on July 10th, 2025.

“However, upon reflection, we realised that Aba was not adequately represented, and we want to use today’s gathering to address it by bringing key stakeholders together.

“Aba stands as his uncommon commitment to development. If you want to be rich and develop your land, build roads. Infrastructure is the bedrock of prosperity, as it lays the foundation of security.

“However, infrastructure is not enough, as development must be complemented by security. Without security, we can’t enjoy the fruit of our labour, as it secures our economy.

“The burden of security requires the active participation of all of us. Security must begin at the grassroots – streets, offices, markets and homes.”