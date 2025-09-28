Otti To US Ambassador: Abia Seeks Partnership, Not Aids, Handouts

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has told the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Ambassador Richard Mills, that the state is more interested in forging sustainable partnerships than relying on temporary aid or handouts.

Governor Otti made this known during Ambassador Mills’ visit to Abia, describing the envoy’s presence as a mark of endorsement for his administration’s development strides.

“We know that it is not all the time that the American Government visits a state. It’s a mark of endorsement as far as we are concerned here,” Otti said.

“In terms of partnership, like I was telling you, we don’t believe in grants and aids; rather, we seek partnership, believing that there is a lot of value that we can add working together. I think there are a lot of areas where you can be of help to us, and we can also be of help to America. This is probably the SME capital of Nigeria,” the governor added.

Otti highlighted ongoing reforms in critical sectors, including healthcare, education, waste management, digital technology, and the promotion of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), which he said are central to his administration’s development agenda.

Ambassador Mills commended Governor Otti’s leadership, describing it as a powerful example of good governance and development-focused leadership in the Southeast.

“Your leadership in Abia has brought real change here, positive change. Your focus on infrastructure and security challenges has really transformed the state. And we believe that it is a powerful example of how to improve governance across the Southeast,” Mills said.

He explained that his visit to Abia was to explore opportunities for collaboration and to deepen the partnership between the United States and the state.

“There are tremendous opportunities here for our business, our commercial interests, and Nigeria’s. Your administration’s commitment to fostering economic growth, empowering youth, and creating a more transparent and accountable government really aligns very closely with our goals and what U.S. businesses need to see if they’re going to invest,” the ambassador stated.