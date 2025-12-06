Otti To Political Office Holders: Leadership Is About People

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has reminded political office holders that the essence of leadership is to improve the lives of the people, saying the people would remain the focus of his government.

Governor Otti, who spoke during the empowerment programme of the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon Amobi Ogah, stated that responsible representation and leadership are centred since no one can emerge as a representative without the support of the people.

Otti, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Kenneth Kalu, commended Ogah for the mega empowerment meant to improve the people’s lives and urged the people to reciprocate the gesture by sustaining their support for him.

“What is happening here today is what leadership is all about, impacting and transforming lives,” the governor said and urged the people to make the best of the empowerment items for improved livelihoods.

Speaking, the member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal Constituency, Hon Amobi Ogah, said his reason for seeking political office is to impact lives. He said he was overwhelmed by the unprecedented love and support of the people during and after the election.

Ogah further declared that the support moved him to organise the empowerment as a way of giving back to the people. He said the programme is in line with Governor Alex Otti’s people-centred developmental strides in all sectors of the economy.

According to Ogah, “the prevailing attitude of seeking political office as a means of wealth acquisition should be jettisoned. The people should be the centre of service. We must work together for the future generation.

“Your support made me vow to give you effective representation. I aim to sustain effort to improve democracy, transparency and service.”

He said the 2nd empowerment programme was just the beginning of better things and urged the people to see the items as his appreciation for their support and use them to improve their lives and income.

Ogah urged them to sustain their support for Governor Alex Otti and himself for more democracy dividends.

The empowerment items include tricycles, mini buses, industrial sewing machines, grinders, and refrigerators, among others.