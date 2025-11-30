Otti To Pay N60bn Gratuity Backlog

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has allayed the fears of retirees that their gratuity will be forfeited with a promise to gradually offset the 20-year-old backlog of unpaid gratuity amounting to N60 billion.

The governor, during the November media chat, restated his commitment to addressing the long-standing gratuity liabilities dating back to 2001 owed to pensions by previous administrations.

He revealed that the committee set up to ascertain the gratuity liabilities and modalities for payment with the National Body of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP) in response to appeals by the pensioners has concluded its assignment and submitted the report.

Governor Otti disclosed that from the report of the committee, verified outstanding gratuities owed pensioners by previous administrations dating as far back as 2001 were in excess of ₦60 billion, a development he described as disheartening. “It is disheartening that pensions have remained outstanding since 2001. The total verified outstanding pensions are in excess of N60 billion.

That is a large number. These are debts incurred dating back over 20 years. We have always maintained that the government is a continuum.

Whatever you hand over, you deal with it. If it is assets, if it is liabilities, you pick all of them. We are unafraid to work out a solution.

“One thing I would like to assure the pensioners is that their gratuity will be paid gradually. The way my mind is working is that we will have to begin the payment gradually,” Otti assured.

He assured workers and pensioners in the State of Prioritising their salaries, pensions, and gratuities.

On the delay in the payment of the newly recruited teachers, the governor blamed it on a technical hitch, which he promised would be rectified and the salary drop on or before Sunday. ,

He assured that the ongoing recruitment of an additional 4000 teachers, of which close to 3000 applications have been received, would be transparent and merit-based like the previous exercise.