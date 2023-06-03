Otti To Ikpeazu Appointees: Return Govt Properties With You Latest By Tuesday

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has warned appointees who worked under the administration of his predecessor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to return the government’s properties in their possession.

In a statement signed by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kazie Uko, the Abia State government warned that failure to comply with the directive will attract sanctions.

Recall that sometime last month (May), the new government had accused the immediate past administration of Okezie Ikpeazu of looting properties of the state government which the new government said it is aware of.

New Telegraph reports that there had been several allegations of some appointees in different agencies including Higher Institutions have carted away government properties like vehicles, power generators, laptops, and more for private use.

The statement reads, “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Government officials, including appointees of the past administration, are still holding on to Government properties, such as vehicles, generators, laptops, and other assets.

“Anyone who is in possession of government properties is hereby directed to return such to the office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), on or before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, and obtain necessary acknowledgement from the SSG’s Office.

“Please note that failure to comply with this directive will attract sanctions.”