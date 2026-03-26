Otti To FG, AfDB: We’re Ready To Begin ABSIID Projects

After paying its counterpart fund of N2 billion, Governor Alex Otti has moved to resolve all issues impeding the commencement of the Abia State Integrated Infrastructural development (ABSIID) projects to enable acceleration of the projects across the State.

Governor Otti assured a delegation of the Federal Ministry of Finance and African Development Bank, AfDB, who came to explore and discuss the best way to accelerate ABSIID projects in the state that there will be immediate action to ensure the State makes progress in the project.

He directed his Chief of Staff to be part of the team to prepare a weekly report on the progress and rejected the planned flag-off by the middle of the year insisting on April as the Ministry of Finance was not the problem but information gap because there was no update.

“Everything that needs to be done from our side, should be done, it’s not finance. Finance (Ministry) doesn’t have anything to do with it at this stage.

That’s why they are not in this meeting. “And you are talking of flagoff in the middle of the year. No.Whatever it takes, we must flagoff in April. So, it’s not in our best interest that we are not making progress. So, I can assure you that from now on, you will see progress.

“So, I’m going to sit with them (ABSIID officials), and we are going to resolve all these issues. They are non-issues, we can deal with them. We want to start, latest by April.