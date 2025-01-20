Otti To Construct 200 Primary Healthcare Centres In 100 Days

Share

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced that he will would on Monday flagged off the construction of 200 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHC) to be delivered in 100 days.

Otti stated this when he received in audience a delegation of the Revive Medical Team from Belgium who came for a Medical Mission in Abia State for the second time.

He said that by the time he would be through with the construction of the first 200 health care centre, he would commence another set of 200 and would continue until all the Primary Healthcare Centres in Abia State are rehabilitated and retrofitted.

Governor Otti tool the opportunity to reiterate that health care is on the top of the agenda of his administration and thanked the medical team for keeping to its promise of coming again to the state for a free medical mission and said that reports he got from the last year’s medical mission were positive.

“By tomorrow, we will be flagging off the retrofitting and rehabilitation of 200 Primary Healthcare Centers. These primary healthcare centers must be delivered in a 100 days .

“We took our time to design a prototype of a Primary Healthcare Center in Abia State. So, when you walk into a primary healthcare center, you will know it is a primary healthcare center in Abia State.

“By the time we are done with the first set of 200, we will also flag-off another 200 until all the 948 primary healthcare centers are fully rehabilitated.”

Otti said that his administration have driven the healthcare delivery system in Abia from where it was, saying, when he came in 2023 to the present level.

“We are not there yet, there is still a lot of room for improvement. The reports I got after you left were very positive.

“As at the time I was inviting you, I had not gotten the feedback but interacting with you and seeing how serious you were, I was led to say come back next year.

“Just about a year ago, you were here and I had requested that you return and get the government fully integrated into the medical mission”, Otti stated.

The Governor assured the team that adequate arrangements have been made to make them comfortable as they carry out the medical mission.

The Commissioner for Health, Professor Enoch Ogbonnaya said that the second missionary journey of the medical team is in line with the Governor’s vision towards bringing to the doorsteps of Abians free and quality healthcare services.

Ogbonnaya noted that the team is expected to perform at least one hundred surgeries of different kinds, one thousand consultations on varying health issues, adding that this medical mission which is on the instance of the Governor has given many Abians the opportunity to receive quality free medical care.

He described the health mission as one of the many interventions of the Governor in the health sector, noting that in the days ahead, the Abia State University Teaching Hospital would wear a new look as it is currently undergoing retrofitting.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Abia State, Ukoha Njoku Ukoha, the leader of the Revive Medical Team, Belgium, Dr De Gazelle Herman and another member of the team Dr Smart Oriaku said that medical mission is in response to the request of Governor Otti following the success of their mission last year where thousands of people benefitted.

Ukoha said that they said that the mission will see the team perform many surgeries including Goiter, Hernia among others as well as medical consultations.

