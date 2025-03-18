Share

Otti to build new faculties of law, agric for ABSU

The challenge of inadequate infrastructure undermining the relocation of the faculties of Agriculture and Law from Umuahia campus to the Uturu main campus of Abia State University is about to fizzle out.

This is as the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Governor Alex Otti, has promised to put in place befitting Faculty buildings for both faculties before their scheduled relocation in June, this year.

The governor also promised to rehabilitate and make the students’ hostels which he said, were in total disrepair and uninhabitable, comfortable for the students in order to produce quality graduates that would meet the challenges of the 21st century.

The governor disclosed this at a two-day retreat, organised for the Governing Council and management of the state university, with the theme: “Building the New Abia State University of Our Dream, Through Excellence and Service:

The Governing Council Approach.” Otti said the initial report he received was that there were Faculty of Agriculture and Faculty of Law buildings in Uturu, the main campus and for which we instantly moved in to fix the buildings in order to accommodate the faculties that were going to be relocated.

The governor said: “But unfortunately, I got another report that those buildings were in different stages of despair and dilapidation. So, on that basis, we said that this movement is not going to be immediate because we also don’t want to disrupt the students’ academic programmes.

“Just a few days ago, on Tuesday to be precise, I set up an Inter-Disciplinary Committee to visit the university so as to have a first-hand detailed assessment and come back with a report. I just received the report last night, and I have read it.

“The conclusion is that there are no buildings that can house the faculties, even when renovated the Faculties of Agriculture and Law at the Uturu campus of the institution cannot contain the students. “I have also made a decision, and that was just yesterday, to construct a new Faculty of Law and new Faculty of Agriculture at Uturu campus.

Very soon, the drawings would be approved and we would release funds to commence the projects immediately and complete them within the shortest time possible.

“So, what that means is that those faculties would remain where they are now at the Umuahia campus of the university until we have made adequate provision for them, and that should happen before the end of this academic year.”

Accordingly, the governor has tasked members of the Governing Council and management to improve ABSU’s ranking to at least number three among universities in Nigeria.

He added: “Though that is not a comfortable position to be. It should be number two because the university was the second state university to be established in Nigeria.

“So, we have a big challenge on our hands. We need to move from that number 37 to somewhere between number one and three on the ranking table of Nigerian universities.

“But then, we need to understand the building blocks that are required. So, I will task participants at this retreat to come up with a clear vision and a strategy to get the university to anywhere between number one and three. We should not be anything less than number three.”

Otti, who noted also that the report further revealed that the students are living in unhealthy hostels, however, assured them that his administration would fix the hostels in order to ensure that they have decent accommodation.

While urging the institution’s management to come up with fresh ideas on how to make the motto of the university – “Excellence and Service” – work, Governor Otti enjoined them to engage the university alumni in ensuring that they contribute meaningfully to the development of their alma mater.

He congratulated the members of the Governing Council and management on their appointments, saying their appointments were on merit.” He stated: “It doesn’t matter where you come from, what is important is the skills you bring to the table. Our appointments are strictly by merit and we are unapologetic about it. If you want the best, you must put in the best.”

The governor, who also disclosed that the UN-Habitat is almost through with its work towards producing a master plan for Aba and Umuahia, respectively, said: “I want to inform you that we had already engaged the UN-Habitat for Aba and Umuahia master plan and they are already working.

I think they are through with the Aba master plan and they are in Umuahia.” The Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof Uche Emeh Uche, recalled that the present administration inherited a university that has broken down, which led to the governor deploying strategies of reforming and sanitising the institution, having earlier declared a state of emergency in the state education system.

She said that the single campus policy was a concrete action taken by the governor in line with the recommendation of the visitation panel. In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Agwu U. Agwu, declared that the retreat would avail participants the opportunity to brainstorm and proffer solutions to critical issues affecting the university with a view to ushering the institution into a 21st century globally compliant ivory tower.

