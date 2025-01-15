Otti To Azuta-Mbata: Govs Will Support Ohanaeze For Dev, Unity Of Igbos

Share

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, has assured the newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sen. John Azuta-Mbata that his interest and that of his brother Governors from the States that make up the Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the development and unity of the people.

Otti said this yesterday when he received in the audience the newly elected President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Sen. John Azuta Mbata and Deputy National President, Prince Okey Nwadinobi.

New Telegraph reports that both leaders came to express their personal gratitude to Otti for his support and that of other Governors which made their emergence in the recently conducted Ohanaeze Ndigbo election possible.

“You, President General, I have known you for decades. Just like you spoke kindly about me, I also know you. I know your capacity and know what you stand for.

“I have no doubt that in this role, you will continue to do what you have been known for, which is consistency, truthfulness, fairness, equity, and transparency.

“I can vouch for you. I was very pleased when you showed interest. My colleagues and I also looked at it, and we said if people like this are showing interest, they should be given an opportunity.”

Governor Otti thanked and congratulated Sen. Mbata for his emergence and assumption of office and re-echoed his belief that leadership is about the welfare of the people, hence, he has prioritized payment of salaries on or before the 28th of every month, building roads, and extending infrastructure to rural areas to create access for easy movement of people and their services from one place to another, etc.

He went on to assure Sen. Mbata of his support and that of his colleagues to ensure that they succeed, saying that, although the job is not an easy one, he is confident that he will succeed.

“I know that you will succeed. You can also count on the support of the Governors, the 7 of us because we all consulted, we all met, sometimes virtually. None of us has any personal interest.

“Our interest is the development and unity of our people. So, if any of us comes to you to say, do something wrong, that person is stepping out of the line.

“We all agreed that this time around, Ohanaeze should be focused on uniting the people, creating that leadership of our heritage, so that we can all do well as a people.”

Earlier in his speech, Sen. Azuta-Mbata thanked Otti for his support alongside his brother Governors whom he acknowledged that their support made his emergence possible.

The Ohanaeze PG said that their presence in the election of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Executives held on Friday, 10th January, underscores the importance they place on the Ohanaeze Institution.

Azuta-Mbata assured that they would work closely with Governor Otti and the other 6 Governors to pursue common goals.

“We will come and pay an official visit with the new EXCO, but on a personal level, I thought that we should come and register our gratitude and tell you that we will consult, collaborate, and cooperate with you all the way.

“We are hoping that we would be able to tap into your wealth of experience as somebody well-grounded within the private and public sphere. Your approach and perspective to issues will be a lot more different.”

He commended Governor Otti for the great work that he is doing in Abia State, saying that he expected nothing less having known him for a long time.

“I want to congratulate you on the excellent work you are doing. Abia State, in my view, is lucky to have somebody like you. Especially with the experience and history of governments that have not exactly met the expectations of the people.

“You have brought a magic wand and everybody is amazed at how the resources of the Government of Abia are being put to effective use to work for the people and everybody is seeing the results and people are happy.”

Share

Please follow and like us: