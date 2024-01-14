Otti To Aba Residents: Now That Storm Is Over, You’ll See For Yourself

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has assured all residents, business owners, traders, and artisans in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State that his administration will leave no stone unturned in the infrastructural recovery of the city.

Speaking during a procession held in Aba to celebrate his victory over his election litigation victory at the Supreme Court, Otti told the mammoth crowd that welcomed him at Aba Town Hall, the administrative headquarters of Aba South Local Government Area that the victory will spur him into doing even better than they expected.

He advised all those who once left Aba out of frustration about the anti-business environment and massive infrastructural decay to rethink and come back to the commercial city, as he has already begun an unprecedented process of recovery of Aba.

New Telegraph reports that since the beginning of 2024, massive constructions have been ongoing on notable roads like Omuma Road, Cemetery Road, Port Harcourt Road, Omoba Road and so many other roads which have been abandoned over the years.

In the words of Otti, “We have started the process of rebuilding Aba and taking it out from the hole it has found itself over the years. By the grace of God, now that the storm is over, you’ll see for yourself what will happen.

“We’re starting the dualization of Owerrinta to Umuikaa Junction. In Umuahia, from Abia Tower to Okpara Square is going to be completed any moment from now. We’ve received a design from experts about how to take away storm water around Ariaria International Market, Ukwumango(Ifeobara Basin) and Ndiegoro and take them into Aba River.

“The idea is simply, let Aba people hold their peace, let our businessmen and women stop panicking about food, let flood not submerge Ariaria anymore, let all residents of Aba Rejoice, let all those who ran away from Aba return for good.”

Otti equally told the residents that construction giants, Julius Berger have assured him that they will hand over the all-important Port Harcourt Road to him by December this year.

“Julius Berger has already told me that by December 2024, they’ll hand over that road to us. Our contract is that the road will be handed over to us in 2025, but because of the way we’re keeping to our promises to them, it seems as if they want to reward add more efforts to the work,” he said

The Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area, Chief Uche Wogu who the procession was held in his domain, expressed delight that he has the opportunity to serve in the Otti-led administration that is poised to make history that was last seen under the late Sam Mbakwe of Old Imo State.

“I am most delighted to be part of this government that is changing the narratives positively in governance in Abia State. Since De Sam Mbakwe left governance in 1983 that’s over 40 years ago, no governor both military and civilian has attempted to vacate his legacy.

“From the way Dr Alex Otti is going, you do not need a fortune teller to tell you, he would surpass the achievements of De Sam. What is happening today is the celebration of good governance, the celebration of transparency, celebration of vision, dedication and commitment to work for the people. Aba people are very happy that the long-expected messiah is here,” he said.