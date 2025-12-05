Otti Tasks Civil Servants On Professionalism, Efficiency

Civil servants have been urged to remain focused on the core mandate of the service and contribute productively to repositioning it for greater professionalism, efficiency and impact.

Speaking at the 44th National Council and Annual Conference of Civil Service Commissions in Umuahia, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti tasked them to show greater commitment to the effective implementation of government policies as the engine room of administration.

Otti represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Kenneth Kalu, emphasised that since the implementation of government policies rests heavily on the civil service, it has become imperative to strengthen it to achieve the government’s development goals.

He charged the participants to engage in meaningful and impactful deliberations that would reposition the service for a modern service delivery that would meet global best practices.

The governor noted that his administration is undertaking a holistic transformation of all segments of the state’s civil service, which he described as the engine room of governance.

In her address, the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Mrs Eno Jerry Eze described the theme, “Repositioning Civil Service Commissions in Nigeria as Hub of Professionalism in Public Service Human Resource Management” as apt and the conference as a convergence of custodians of merit, fairness and professionalism in Nigeria’s public service.