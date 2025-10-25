Otti Takes Over Fed Road, Ends Roads Dichotomy

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has ended decades of harrowing experience of road users with the flag off of the reconstruction of the long-abandoned 25km Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene federal road and the 13.5km Ariam Usaka ring road.

With the reconstruction of the federal road (to be completed in 18 months), Governor Otti said the days of dichotomy in federal, State and local government roads are over, even as he described the project as an end to the age-long nightmare of motorists and communities along that corridor.

The governor declared that the project symbolised his administration’s commitment to reversing years of infrastructural decay, noting that his focus on road infrastructure is already yielding tangible results across the State.

He disclosed that his administration has abolished discriminatory road construction, which is the reason he decided to intervene on the Umuahia -Ikot Ekpene road after securing necessary approvals from the Federal Government.